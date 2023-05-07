Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.35. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Oragenics Company Profile
