Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.