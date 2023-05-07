Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.82. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

