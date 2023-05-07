Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1,111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 509,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $130.94 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

