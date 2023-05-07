Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,721 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 492.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

