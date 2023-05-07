Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,558 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.13 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

