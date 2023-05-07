Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,131 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.15.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

