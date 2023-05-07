Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $19.79 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

