Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $385.24 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

