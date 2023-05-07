Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 21,602 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,192,845 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $389.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

