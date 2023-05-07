Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.