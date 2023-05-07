Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 473,250 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,250 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 516,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after buying an additional 89,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

