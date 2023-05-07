Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 539,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.