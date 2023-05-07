Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,599 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

