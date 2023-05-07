Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
Par Pacific stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
