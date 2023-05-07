Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 130.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.