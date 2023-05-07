Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $17.26 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

