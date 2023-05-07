Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.
Peloton Interactive Trading Up 2.2 %
PTON stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $17.83.
Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive
In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
