Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Perrigo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Perrigo by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

