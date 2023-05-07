Piper Sandler Upgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Overweight

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $260.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.

BDX stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day moving average of $244.66.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

