PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 184,594 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

