PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
