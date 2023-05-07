PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

PLBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. PLBY Group’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $63,987.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,622.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.