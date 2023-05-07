PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

