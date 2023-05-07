Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 3,597 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morphic Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Morphic

MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

