ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,266,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,897. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GERN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

