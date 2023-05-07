ProShare Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 44.98, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

