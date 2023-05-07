ProShare Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,136 shares of company stock worth $1,047,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $5.56 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

