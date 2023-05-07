ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics



ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

