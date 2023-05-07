ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Everi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 276,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

