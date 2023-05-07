ProSomnus (OSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProSomnus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OSA opened at $5.03 on Friday. ProSomnus has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ProSomnus in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

