PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.