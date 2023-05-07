PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 111,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

