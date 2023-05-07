Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman Sells 11,984 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 11,984 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $214,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 755,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $180,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $5,190,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 768.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,341,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 1,187,448 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Qualtrics International

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.20 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

