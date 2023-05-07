Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after buying an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

