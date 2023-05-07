Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $16.50 on Friday. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 million, a PE ratio of 412.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 571.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Red Violet by 225.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

