Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Redfin Trading Up 33.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.03.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 307.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 26.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Redfin by 59.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

