Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.