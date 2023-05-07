Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.