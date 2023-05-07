Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

