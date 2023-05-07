Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.31 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.