Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.37 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

