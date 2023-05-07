Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.71 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROL opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.