Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

