Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,029 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.