Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,651 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

