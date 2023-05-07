Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,642 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AAL opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.