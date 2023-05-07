Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $705,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 468,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,066,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

