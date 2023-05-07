Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.