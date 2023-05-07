Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 7,501 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,996 shares of company stock worth $16,363,044. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

