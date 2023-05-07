Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $376,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

