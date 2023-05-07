Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $412,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in PBF Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

